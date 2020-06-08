Vemulawada temple opened for devotees after 80 days

By | Published: 12:21 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada was opened for devotees after a gap of 80 days on Monday. Temple priests performed Suprabatha puja to the residing deity after opening the shrine at 4 am. Prathakala puja was also performed to Lord Shiva.

Devotees were allowed into the temple after 6 am. Pilgrims have been allowed into the shrine after screening with thermal scanners and sanitizing through sanitizing tunnels.

Per hour, only 200 devotees have been permitted to enter into the temple.

On the other hand, another famous temple in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, Kondagattu temple has also been opened.

