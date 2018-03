By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman near Rathifile bus station on Monday.

According to the police, Keshav, a vendor, allegedly passed lewd comments on the woman last week. She rushed to the Railway Police, but by then the accused fled.

On Monday morning, she spotted him again and complained to a Traffic police officer nearby who informed the Gopalapuram police.

The police arrested him and booked a case.