Vendors ignore market prices in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The prices of vegetables which started to rise around mid-summer have been given a further push with vendors at city markets choosing to ignore the prescribed price list.

At rythu bazars, most of the vegetables were being sold at a price higher than that is scribbled on the board at the market. If some vegetables cost Rs 2 more, others were being sold at almost Rs 10 more than what the bazar authorities had fixed.

Vendors, however, argue that they were forced to increase the prices as the rates fixed at Bowenpally market were not fetching for them. “We are paying good enough amount for vegetable arrivals and labour charges. The rates prescribed by the market committee will not get us even our investment,” said a vendor at Erragadda Rythu Bazar.

On Sunday, if the price of tomato was fixed at Rs 42 per kg at Erragadda market, it was being sold at Rs 50. Similarly, most of the essential vegetables such as green chillies, beans, ladyfingers, brinjal were sold at exorbitant prices.



“The vendors are receiving a box (25 kg) of tomato for around Rs 1,100, which means each kg cost them Rs 44. They will end up in losses if they sold at Rs 42 as fixed by the authorities and hence they are forced to push the price and sell at Rs 50 a kg,” said Shekar, a farmer from Vikarabad.

The prolonged summer and shortage of supplies saw the people shelling out more for vegetables. The prices of green chillies, beans, carrot and leafy vegetables have been doubled compared to the seasons before the onset of summer while the cost of tomatoes increased almost three times.

Farmers said due to intense weather conditions, many seasonal vegetable crops have dried up and affected the supply to the city markets to a large extent. Higher prices would be in store for a few more weeks and once the State receives abundant rainfall, prices could come down, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter