Venkaiah Naidu calls for fast-tracking projects

Hyderabad: Regretting that the country does not have a good track record in executing projects on time, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said execution of projects and programmes needs to be improved.

“Sadly, our country does not have a good track record of executing projects on time. This needs to change,” he said, speaking at the Project Management National Conference here.

Although transformation must be seen at all levels, the project managers play a key role and must act as change agents, he said.

The ‘flash report’ published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in April this year says more than 25 per cent of large central sector projects (that cost Rs 150 crore or more) were delayed beyond their scheduled date of completion, he said.

“We need to improve the execution of our projects and programmes. For that, we need to improve the way we plan projects, manage stakeholders, monitor progress, take corrective action swiftly and decisively, and develop future-ready talent with a high-technology quotient,” he said.

The PMI (Project Management Institute) India is part of a Task Force on Project and Programme Management set up by NITI Aayog, he said. The task force has recommended the setting up of a National Policy Framework for Project and Programme Management, and prescribed global standards and certifications for project professionals in public projects, he said. TheQuality Council of India is currently working on the policy framework. If implemented, it wouldbe the first time that the Centre would have initiated a formal approach to project and programme management, he said.

“I believe this is the right time for such a step. Our country has embarked on a development agenda that is bold, ambitious, and at a pace and scale that is unprecedented, he said. Project managers have played a vital role in both public and private sectors – from infrastructure building to IT, from telecom to the power sector to healthcare and more, he said. However, to support fast growth across sectors, the country requires more skilled talent, he said. Observing that India is a land of engineering and architectural wonders that serves as examples of great project management practices, he said.

The modern-day India has had several remarkable achievements that serve as proof of its capabilities, he said, citing the example of the newly inaugurated Statue of Unity on the banks of the Narmada, in Kevadia in Gujarat. There are many other projects and programmes that are a matter of great pride for the country, he said. He mentioned aadhar, the worlds largest biometric database, Chandrayaan 1 and 2, the Indian elections, which is the largest democratic exercise in the world, and the Kumbh Mela, the largest human gathering in the world to be such projects. In many of the successes the country has achieved, there is a strong role of the private sector, he said.

Naidu lauded the Centres move to slash corporate tax, describing it as a historic decision. The World Bank, IMF and others indicated that India would become third largest economy if it moves with the same zeal and same reforms. There may be temporary setbacks. We have recession worldwide. Some effect of it is there on India also. If you carry forward these reforms and then put your heart and soul and work honestly, nobody will be able to stop India, he said.

“I am very happy that yesterday (Friday) the Finance Minister announced a cut in the corporate tax. Something historic, a bold move which will stimulate the growth in the country again, he said.