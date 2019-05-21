Venkaiah Naidu, KTR laud KMC’s last rites scheme

By | Published: 9:19 pm 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and TRS working president KT Rama Rao were among the prominent persons who hailed the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s decision to perform the last rites of departed souls from the poorer sections of society at a token charge of Re 1.

“My appreciation to Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation S Ravinder Singh for allocating Rs 1.5 crore for the scheme. It is important to accord dignity to the dead and perform the last rites in accordance with tradition,” Venkaiah Naidu wrote on his Twitter handle.

Ravinder Singh had, on Monday, announced that the KMC had taken up this initiative to reinforce faith among the people that the Corporation was with them at all times. The announcement was hailed by several people on various social media platforms who said it was a novel and noble initiative that should be replicated.

Going a step ahead, Rama Rao asked the Municipal Administration officials to look into the possibility of replicating the scheme in other urban local bodies. “Can we look at the possibility of implementing the same in all ULBs (urban local bodies),” the TRS leader tweeted asking Aravind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD.

“My compliments to Karimnagar Mayor, MLA and corporators for this humane initiative of nominal Re 1 charges for Anithima Yatra (funeral). Will be a great relief to the poor,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Plea to emulate KMC scheme in Khammam

Khammam: People’s organisations here are keen that the Khammam Municipal Corporation emulate Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s decision to introduce ‘Anthima Yatra-Akri Safar’ scheme to perform the funeral rites charging a token amount of Re 1.

Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh had announced on Monday that the civic body would soon launch the scheme on for the benefit of the poorer sections. Under the scheme the corporation would bear the expenses for performing the last rites of the deceased whatever be caste or religion.

The news which attracted many in the state has also caught the attention of the office bearers of Akhila Bharata Brahmana Service Network in Khammam. The network convener S Murali Krishna and others appealed to the authorities of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) to launch a similar scheme in the city.

Referring to a Hindu cremation ground in Khammam, Krishna and the organisation city wing president and secretary D Phani Sharma and P Anantha Lakshmi and others alleged that the cremation ground management committee was troubling the public.

Phased manner programmes would be conducted in Khammam along with other organisations urging the local civic body to launch ‘Anthima Yatra-Akri Safar’ scheme here, they said.

