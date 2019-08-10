Venkaiah Naidu launches Krishi Ashirvad Scheme in Jharkhand

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Ranchi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday launched the Jharkhand government’s scheme for farmers, Mukhyamantri Krishi Ashirvad Yojna.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu expressed concern over the impact of depleting water levels in the country on irrigation.

“The water levels are depleting, making an impact on irrigation which is a cause of concern. This must be addressed. We appreciate the Jharkhand government’s initiative to conserve water by launching various schemes,” Naidu said while addressing the gathering.

He said “the smart cities, development in other sectors are taking place, but all such developments will be of no use if the farmers and villages are not developed.”

Under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Awas Yojna (MKAJ), a farmer will get Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 for agriculture depending on acres of land. If a farmer has less than or equivalent to one acre of land, he/she will get Rs 5,000. On every one acre of land, a farmer will get an additional Rs 5,000. This will benefit 35 lakh farmers of the state. Till now, more than 13 lakh farmers have registered themselves with the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, “A total of Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed to bank accounts of the farmers under state and Central government’s schemes. Jharkhand government will transfer Rs 3,000 crore to the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers by November and December this year under the MKAY, and the Central government will transfer Rs 2,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojna.”

“The growth rate for agriculture in Jharkhand has registered 17 per cent increase in the last four-and-a-half years. Fish production has doubled. But there is need to increase milk production in the state,” he added.

Jharkhand will go to the polls later this year.