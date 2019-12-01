Venkat Anikait, Tanishka corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Venkat Anikait grabbed the men’s singles title while D Tanishka Yadav clinched the under-14 girls title in the Goldslam Sports junior and men’s tournament at Shuffle Tennis Academy, Mettuguda on Sunday.

Results: U-8 mixed event: Tanav Varma bt Geethan Reddy 6-2; Boys: U-10: M Yona bt Katakam Hruthik 6-5, 7-4; Srihith Komalla bt Sankeerth Akella 6-4; U-14: Eshan syed Mohammed bt Abhi Rama Reddy Kalluri 6-4;U-16: Gurram Raghu Nandan bt Mohammed Irshad 6-3; Men’s singles: Venkat Anikait bt S Anand 8-6.

Girls: U-10: Sriyuktha Kamini bt Shreya Gupta 6-1; U-12: D Hasini Yadav bt Shivali Mahar 6-2; U-14: D Tanishka Yadav bt Deekshitha Medipally 6-1.

