Venkatapur will get a face-lift: Harish Rao

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that Venkatapur village in Siddipet Rural mandal will get a facelift since the government intends to take up a host of development works in the village soon.

Addressing the villagers as part of the second phase of ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme, Rao said the government would sanction funds for separate community halls for Kummari, and Rajaka communities, CC roads, and drainage. The government will release the due funds for the construction of CC roads in the village, he said, adding that the government had already granted a sub-station in the past to meet the local needs.

Rao instructed the RWS officials to supply water to the burial ground, adding, the administration will also build sheds outside the village so that all the livestock can be shifted out. He asked the Golla and Kurma communities to extend their cooperation to shift the sheds out of the village. Rao directed the Tahsildar to allot land for building sheds for sheep on the outskirts of the village.

Underlining the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, he observed that keeping livestock close to habitations and dumping the waste inside the village would spread the diseases. Asking the villagers to join hands to keep their village clean and green, the Minister said that they will soon distribute two dust bins to each and every household so that they can segregate the wet and dry garbage at their doorstep. He urged them not to dump plastic and other waste in drainages, which will lead to clogging of drains further making them into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He assured to provide furniture to the local school following the appeal of the teachers. Saying that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has conceived the idea of Palle Pragathi to change the face of rural Telangana and inculcate awareness among the villages on hygiene, Rao said that the villagers must continue the spirit of Palle Pragathi in everyday life. The villages apprised the Minister of removal of waste equal to 120 trucks loads in the village during the Palle Pragathi. Rao also inspected some houses in the village and suggested them to dump all the waste immediately.

