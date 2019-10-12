Venkatapuram records highest rain in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rain pounded the northern and eastern parts of the city on Friday with Venkatapuram recording the highest 106.8mm so far in October in the GHMC area.

As has been the norm over the last couple of weeks, the heavy rainfall sent citizens across the city into a tizzy, with reports of water logging, disruption in power supply and traffic jams pouring in from all over Hyderabad.

The heavy rainfall in the Alwal area saw waist high water in several localities, prompting the police to issue an advisory asking citizens heading towards Secunderabad from Alwal and Bolaram to take alternative routes, as there was waterlogging in many places on the main road from Lothkunta to Trimulgherry Crossroads.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall till 7 pm, after Venkatapuram, was Kothabasti in Alwal (83 mm), Patigadda (65.8 mm), Old Bowenpally (49.5) and Monda Market (49 mm).

Private weather forecast agency Skymet said the situation is likely to be the same for the next two to three days. Rains would continue with varying intensity over Telangana until the onset of Northeast Monsoon, it said.

“A trough is seen extending from the Comorin area to Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Rayalaseema. Due to the influence of this trough, weather activities will continue over Telangana and Hyderabad in the next two to three days,” the agency said.

