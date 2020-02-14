Venkatesh launches Krishna And His Leela teaser

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Rana Daggubati presents an upcoming film Krishna And His Leela under Suresh Productions Banner. The film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda of Guntur Talkies fame is directed by Ravikanth Perepu who created a sensation with his debut directorial Kshanam.

Krishna And His Leela teaser has been released by hero Venkatesh on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Unlike his previous film, Ravikanth has come up with a different subject for his second directorial venture.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has a problem of ‘wrong time’ relationships. He is a flirt and woos multiple ladies like Lord Krishna. Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti played female leads.

Ravikanth creates magic with his innovative narration. Sri Charan Pakala gives an apt music. Pulihora Kali Penuel in the background score is humorous and describes protagonist’s character. The track Pulihora is written and sung by Hema Chandra.The teaser looks interesting with a contemporary theme. The story is based on true rumours. Trailer of the film will be out on May 1.

