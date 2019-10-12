Venkatesh releases motion poster of Ullala Ullala

By | Published: 7:55 pm

“For all the quality that Ullala Ullala has gained, the producer of the film, Gururaj, should be given the whole credit. He knows very well how a film should be treated. Raj sir never showed any signs of compromise in any angle by providing all that was required to shape up the film well. Though I do not know much about the craft of direction, his cooperation made it easy for me,” Satya Prakash said.

Hero Venkatesh, on Saturday, released the motion poster of Ullala Ullala and extended his best wishes to the entire unit. Later, the team of the film met the media to divulge a few details. Producer Gururaj praised the director for his commitment and hard work during the past one-and-a-half years. “Satya Prakash really toiled so much to bring out a quality output with his wide experience of acting in many Indian languages. I proudly declare that he is a great plus point to the project. Nowadays, the taste of the audience is most unpredictable. But, our film Ullala ullala is equipped with all the ingredients for all sections of the audience. Suspense and comedy go hand-in-hand till the last scene. I am confidant of the film, in true sense,” Gururaj said.

Natraj, Satya Prakash’s son, is making his debut as the hero with this film in Telugu. Natraj thanked everybody for helping him work well for the film. Two younger heroines from Kannada and Malayalam are teaming up with Natraj.

Ullala Ullala is slated for release in November. Another senior producer Prathani Ramakrishna Goud, who was present on the occasion, wished the team a great success.