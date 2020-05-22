Venkatnarayana: From spiker to finest setter

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Even though he was just over five feet and six inches, K Venkatnarayana initially started his career as a spiker of the team. He even got the best attacker award in the junior inter-district volleyball tournament. But his career took a turn for the good with his admission into the AP Sports Hostel in 1980. It is here Srinivas Reddy and Pramod Reddy, the two coaches, told him that he would have a bright career if he becomes the setter or booster in the team. The rest is history. The diminutive Venkatnarayana never looked back as he became one of the best setters of the country in the 80s and 90s.

Venkatnarayana, now a sports officer in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), said he owes his career to late Komuraiah, who was instrumental in spotting and encouraging him at the start of his budding career. “Then Srinivas and Pramod played a huge role in converting me into a setter. It took me a few months before I could make a mark as a setter,’’ said the 53-year-old.

The biggest compliment Venkatnarayana, who is the son of a toddy tapper (late Markaiah) from a remote village of Ingurthy in Mahabubabad district, received was from late Abdul Basith, the genial giant of volleyball in the 80s. The late Indian spiker said he was forced to return to the game after seeing Venkatnarayana in action as a setter. “I think it is the biggest compliment I received in my career. He was one of the greatest volleyball players of the country and most importantly, he was a very good human being. He made a big impact to my career. So was Venkatram Reddy saab. He was one of my gurus,’’ said Venkatnarayana.

Known for his wonderful variation, despite his short stature, Venkatnarayana kept his attackers busy with string of accurate passes that set up many points while playing for the club, district, State or the country. According to national coach GE Sreedharan, Venkat had a deft pair of hands and he could give the ball wherever he wanted. “Somehow it came naturally to me. We had some brilliant attackers in the team also. Playing with Udaya Kumar or Cyril C Valloor in the Indian team was one of best moments of my career. But Basith bhai was different from others. I used to get excited whenever he played. He was quick at the net before unleashing powerful smashes. We had a perfect understanding. My saddest day was when I heard that he died of an electric shock. But he will always be in my heart,’’ said Venkatnarayana, who has the distinction of playing in 18 national championships, starting from 1984-85 in Kanpur before ending in 2001-02 in Raipur.

The biggest regret was that he never got the opportunity of playing in the Asian Games. “It was one of the lows of my career.’’ Venkatnarayana, however, led India in the Asian Championship twice — in 1991 (Perth) and Bangkok (1993). He was part of the Indian team in SAF championship and many other international tournaments.

He turned to coaching on retirement. He was the coach of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh that won the gold in 2002 National Games. “Andhra Pradesh was a force to reckon with in volleyball in the past. Playgrounds like Victory playground, Fateh Maidan or YMCA was always full of activity. We had so many tournaments and VPG produced so many international players. Sadly it is not the same now.’’

