Venky Mama banks on non-stop entertainment

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh-starrer Venky Mama assures a wholesome entertainment mixed with comedy and family emotions. Ahead of the movie’s release, actor Victory Venkatesh said, “There is a wonderful sentiment with emotion plus tremendous entertainment in the entire film. Venky Mama is going to impress every audience to the fullest.” Impressed with the theatrical trailer, Venkatesh said that it came out well and hoped that the film will certainly hit the bull’s eye.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with his beloved real Mama, Venkatesh. “After teaming up with Venky Mama, I really learnt lot of nuances to improve my acting. Sharing screen with him is like sharing a treasure. The film will entertain all kinds of audiences. Director Bobby did a wonderful job and has delivered good film on-screen,” he added.

Director Bobby is a happy man owing to the way the project has turned out and said nothing was left untouched to make the film a wholesome family entertainer. “Venkatesh garu is a signature aspect in sentimental films. He can play around in comedy scenes and sentimental scenes equally,” Bobby said. After the celebration, the unit left for Khammam for the pre-release event and trailer release.

