Venky Mama deals with family values: Suresh Babu

By | Published: 10:13 pm

As Venky Mama gets ready for release on December 13, producer Suresh Babu and his partner Vishwanath met the media to share some details of the film. Suresh said that Venky Mama is a wholesome family drama with a lot of entertainment and sentiment. “There’s a lot to learn and imbibe from the content,” he said.

Elaborating on his work on celluloid after a long gap, Suresh shared that the script came from writer Janardhan Maharshi. “Then, I called Kona Venkat to go through its viability with Venkatesh in the lead. When Venkat was convinced that it can be attempted, Kalyana Krishna was called in to helm the project. However, because of his prior commitment with Annapurna Studios, he couldn’t take up the project.

That’s when I heard about Bobby who helped a few projects as a writer and finally he stepped into the shoes of director,” said Suresh.After a few days, Bobby came back with his own narration and added two important scenes which weren’t part of the basic story were dealt with by him in a sensible way, shared the ace producer.

“I was moved, my eyes were dampened, and I told him to go ahead with the additions. Without a strong script, I never attempt a film. This is going to be sure-shot success,” he said.Talking about the delay in announcing the movie’s release date, he said that he was looking for a date which wouldn’t lock horns with anybody.

“First, we waited for Sye Raa to release. If we want the Pongal season, there are two other films readying. Anil Ravipudi is a good friend of Venkatesh. And then there is Vaikunthapurramuloo. So, our managers suggested that since we never had a release in December earlier, we can may be attempt it. Then I thought December 13 would be the right date and fixed it,” Suresh concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter