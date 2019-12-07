Venky Mama doubled my responsibility: Bobby

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Balancing big heroes on the screen was quite a challenging task for director Bobby. As Venky Mama is set to hit screens next Friday, the filmmaker shared his experience working with two star heroes and the big production house.

The Venky Mama offer knocked at the Bobby’s door when he was seriously brooding over various scripts post the success of Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa. “Producer Kona Venkat had suggested me that Suresh Productions is planning a movie bringing Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh on screen.

That was when I met producer D Suresh Babu and he narrated me the story. Apart from the relationship of uncle and a son-in-law, the script did not excite me much. Later I was asked to come up with my version of story. That was how it all began,” director Bobby said.

Actor Venkatesh plays the role of Military Naidu on the screen. Naidu harbours an ideology that only kisan (farmer) and jawan (soldier) are important to the country. Naga Chaitanya grows up watching Naidu and gets enrolled in Indian Army later.”There is a strong bonding between Naidu uncle and Chay. And why Military Naidu could not find a job in Indian Army. And there are multiple layers as the story moves on.

Apart from battle fields and comedy track, Venky Mama harps on projecting unique family emotions and sentiments. Suresh Babu garu said it was a dream of his father D Rama Naidu to see Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya on the screen. It has become a reality through me,” Bobby said.

