Our dad’s dream came true: Venkatesh

To celebrate his birthday and the release of Venky Mama, Victory Venkatesh thanked the audience for their blessings and encouragement without which he wouldn’t have reached this level in his career, besides expressing hope that Venky Mama will impress all sections of audience.

Sharing his feelings, he said that they were lucky to have a father like Ramanaidu since he was instrumental in all their achievements in both life and career. “He was intensely passionate about films and kept producing movie after movie throughout his life. His life was like a wonderful platform to learn many things about cinema. He, thus, laid a strong foundation for all that we could do successfully,” shared Venkatesh.

Elaborating on his combination with Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh added that it was his father’s dream to see this happen. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a good script as long as he lived. I feel happy, however, that his dream has come true. We never expected that Chay would come into film industry because of his silent nature.

We’re fortunate to get a solid script with all the commercial elements for our first combination. It has depth, content that flaunts the conventional family sentiments coupled with action and entertainment. There never was a film before with a story of uncle and nephew. So, we believed that this will click in our combo,” he said.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya’s childhood, Venkatesh recollected how he was “the cutest kid and all of us used to yearn for his hug”. “The merit in Chay is that he always tries to learn from others. A cool guy, he takes everything in a positive way. This is a very important point for somebody to grow and progress in a career of this kind. He believes, in fact, that nothing comes overnight. That is enough for anybody,” the actor concludes.

