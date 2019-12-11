‘Venky Mama’, of mixed emotions and sentiments

By | Published: 6:51 pm

The musical event of Venky Mama on a chilly Tuesday evening showered a musical deluge of sentiments and dampened emotions till the end. All songs from the film engaged the audience with singers and instruments in live exciting the auditorium as Venkatesh’s fans attended the event in large numbers.

Composer Thaman who gave the music score to the film, had his team perform which had viewers get up and dance, and whistle. Amidst loud cheering from the boisterous crowd, legendary director K Raghavendra Rao delivered his speech recollecting his association with the family of another legend, Dr D Ramanaidu, and said that his absence at such an event was quite painful.

“I had a great association with Ramanaidu garu. Our families are very closely knit. Both of us used to share a lot of information about each other’s family. When I was working as an assistant director in one of his earliest projects, he promised to cast me as a director. The combination of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya was his dream which, unfortunately, couldn’t be materialised in his lifetime,” said the ace director.

Few wonders happen without prior notice. Venky Mama is one such, he added. “I only introduced Venkatesh, and now I request Naga Chaitanya to give me a project to direct,” said Raghavendra Rao.

In a reply to his recollection, Suresh Babu said that it was the father of Raghavendra Rao, KS Prakash Rao, who consolidated their banner Suresh Productions with Prema Nagar at one time. “It was once again Raghavendra Rao garu who pushed us forward with Devatha in the ’80s. Without those two films, there was no Suresh Productions,” Suresh Babu added.

All the cast and crew of the film graced the event to celebrate their delight for associating with such a great banner called Suresh Productions. When Venkatesh came to the dais to speak, his loyal fans from a very long time expressed their happiness by continuously yelling at the top of their voice. A jubilant Venkatesh expressed his joy and entertained all those who attended the function.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter