Venky Mama turns highest grosser

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Immediately after the release of Venky Mama yesterday, Suresh Babu, who was in a celebratory mood, spoke to the media about the success of the film. He said that Venky Mama was a stupendous success and was recorded as the highest grosser in Venkatesh’s career.

“The report of the film is quite amazing, though expected. Amongst all venkatesh films, Venky Mama is registered as the highest grosser because of its stunning collections all over. It has drawn all sections of audiences to the theatres across both the Telugu-speaking States, since the film has commercial elements ranging from interesting family drama to action part coupled with hilarious entertainment.

After Thulasi, this is the only film which came out well as an emotional entertainer. Normally, every film of Venkatesh will always have a steady pick-up. But, Venky Mama is something else,” Suresh Babu said. Later, the executive producer, Kuchibhotla Vivek said that right from Australia to the US, there was an exciting report about the film.

“We are happy for the fantastic result. In the countries the film was screened, because of the overbooking of the tickets, they are forced to increase the number of the shows. That shows how big a hit it is. Even in Book My Show also, the bookings are on a race,” Vivek added.Director of the film, Bobby, thanked the audience for making the film a very big success. Yesterday being the birthday of Venkatesh, the unit celebrated both the events with cake-cutting and fire crackers.

