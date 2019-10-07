Venky Mama’s new look bring cheers on Dasara

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Telugu audience are on the lookout for the upcoming movie Venky Mama which stars Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the male lead roles. The first glimpse of the movie has been released by the makers on Monday.

The movie’s team released the poster wishing Telugu audiences, on the occasion of Dasara. The poster has Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya with the heroines Paayal Rajput and Raashi Khanna. All of them are taking a ride on a tractor and the mood of the poster appears to be cheerful and colourful.

Coming to the film, one of the songs is being shot in Ramoji Film City. KS Ravindra (Bobby) is directing Venky Mama while Thaman is composing music. Cinematography is being handled by Prasad Murella. Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners are jointly producing Venky Mama.

