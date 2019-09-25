Venu Madhav’s sudden demise leaves a void in Telugu industry

By | Published: 11:33 pm 11:35 pm

A highly-acclaimed and the most celebrated young comedian, Venu Madhav shocked the world of cinema with his sudden departure from the world. When his characters are still verdant in the hearts of the cinemagoers, Venu passed away on September 25 afternoon leaving his family and fans in grief. Charlie Chaplin once quoted life is comedy in the long shot and a tragedy in the close shot. Venu’s career reflected this; it was never eventful and offered him a great amount of resistance against which he was forced to fight incessantly.

Having hailed from a humble background, he was alone, all along, in his battle for achieving his aims in life. At a very young age, he displayed hilarious comic touch and became a popular mimicry artiste. With determined efforts, he finally succeeded in materialising his dream of emerging on the screen for the first time in the film Sampradayam, in 1996. The popular director of the ’90s, SV Krishna Reddy was the first to spot his acting talent and offered him a role against star comedian, Brahmanandam in Sampradayam. Though the film did not click at the box office, it showcased the histrionics of Venu Madhav to the film industry. A few directors who found a promising actor in Venu flooded him with offers.

It was the film Master in 1998 that really pushed him into limelight since he had the golden opportunity to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi. From then on, Venu Madhav did not look back and was airlifted to the highest point of demand and popularity. He held the record of being another star comedian from Telangana after Babu Mohan and rose to be a powerful substitute to Brahmanandam.

His invincible race to stardom and meteoric rise were evident in the fact that at one time his presence helped the success of a film. Unlike others, Venu supported the directors with his own ideas for spinning comedy.

Apart from being the most sought-after actor, Venu with his accuracy of manners could earn a special place in the hearts of each and every person in all the 24 crafts of cinema. Despite his manifold success, Venu was known for his cordial relations and lovely bond with friends and rivals equally. Unfortunately, fate ridiculed Venu Madhav health trouble when he was at his peak stage in terms of career. Against his very nature of being so gullible, Venu never endeavoured to frame the reasons for slowdown of opportunities.

People around attributed his fall in career to hazardous ailments. Before he forayed into politics, he once refuted the rumours and said that he was intentionally avoiding the films which were devoid of sense and substance.

The film industry still remembers his struggle in the formative years and enjoyed his rise to the stardom. Now, the industry is left with a feeling of being let down with the sudden demise of a dear comedian.

Chiranjeevi pays tributes

Megastar Chiranjeevi was deeply shocked at the untimely death of the star comedian, Venu Madhav. He recollected the days when Venu acted with him for the first time in Master. “Venu Madhav was endowed with a tremendous sense of timing in front of the camera. He was always found to be at his best in any given character. He was born for some of the roles he enacted. Very warm and very entertaining every moment. I am unable to digest the news of his premature death and I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace,” Chiranjeevi said.