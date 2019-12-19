Verdict in Hajipur murder case by December-end

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Nalgonda: Rachakonda police on Thursday produced Hajipur killer Marri Srinivas Reddy before the First additional district and sessions judge court and the judge posted the hearing of case to December 26. The judgment in the case is expected to be delivered by the end of December. Marri Srinivas Reddy was accused in the rape and killing of three minor girls at Hazipur village of Bommalaramaram mandal in the district. Crimes of Srinivas Reddy were exposed after the rape and murder of a teenager in April.

After arresting Srinivas Reddy, the police collected scientific evidence in the court to ensure the accused in these cases get maximum punishment. After Disha case, the parents of the victims and villagers met the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan demanding early punishment to Srinivas Reddy. Though Fast-track Court was set up in the case, the police have been working towards to ensure that Srinivas Reddy get the punishment earliest.

The trial in the case was started on October 20, 2019 and hearing of the versions of victims by the court was completed on November 12. The court has heard the case 22 times and recorded the versions of 44 witnesses in the case. On December 19, the trial court examined the accused to explain evidences adduced against them as per 313 of CPC. After arguments of defence lawyers and public prosecutor on December 26, there was chance for final judgment in the case by end of December.

Bommalaramaram police filed cases on Srinivas Reddy under POCSO Act, Sections, 366, 376(3), 376(A), 302 and 201. Srinivas Reddy has been in district jail at Nalgonda. The State government has deputed Additional Public Prosecutor of Ranga Reddy district to ensure the accused get stringent punishment. An advocate was also provided to Srinivas Reddy by the government as defence lawyer.

