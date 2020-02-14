Verdict reserved on NIT Warangal students’ plea

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar reserved his verdict in two writ pleas dealing with the fate of students of NIT Warangal accused of consuming substance ‘ganja’. The petitioners urged the court to declare the proceedings of suspension passed by the institution against them. Along with suspension for the academic year 2019-2020, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed. The petitioners challenged the same as illegal, arbitrary and without jurisdiction and in violation of the provisions of Students Conduct and Disciplinary Code of the University. The petitioners sought directions to NIT to permit them to attend classes for the academic year 2019-2020 and attend all examinations for Mechanical Engineering Course. The management argued that the impugned action was based on admissions and cogent evidence in support of the charge. It also said that a case of such factual background did not warrant a discretionary relief to be granted by the court.

Plea against election officer disposed of

Justice P Keshav Rao of the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ plea challenging the action of Rajeshwar Reddy, election officer of Thukkuguda Municipality, Ranga Reddy district. He allowed Dr K Keshav Rao, Rajya Sabha member, to cast his vote as ex-officio member for election of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Municipal Council, Thukkuguda municipality. The judge was dealing with the writ petition filed by Rajumoni Raju and eight others of Thukkuguda. They contended the action of the authority violated Section 5 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. Senior counsel G Vidyasagar, representing the State Election Commission, informed the court that the government constituted an election tribunal and, therefore, appropriate remedy can be availed at the tribunal. He pointed out that without exhausting the remedies available, the petitioners cannot approach the high court.

Student challenges attendance

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday summoned the original attendance register of Class 12 of Hyderabad Public School. The order comes in light of a writ petition filed by Saif Bin Sultan Masquati challenging the action of the school in not permitting him to take the ongoing Class 12 public examination. A part of the controversy was the percentage of attendance the petitioner had during the academic year. While the petitioner argued that he had 65% attendance, the school said it was 60%. Posting the case as the first case on Friday, the judge also made clear that if the court rules in favour of the petitioner, the school must permit the candidate to take the examination without pleading lack of hall ticket.

Misuse of public property

Telangana Lokayukta Justice CV Ramulu dealt with a matter pertaining to about 3 lakh sq yards of prime land in East Maredpally and Jeera in Secunderabad that appeared to have suffered in the hands of official dump. Justice Ramulu granted time till April 21 to the Commissioner of Land Survey to report on action to be taken on persons who had occupied the lands beyond the period of lease and squatting without seeking renewal of rent or renewal. The court was dealing with a complaint made by an RTI activist, N Srinivas, who cited about 567 properties in which lease had expired around 30 years ago. He pointed out that according to a government order made in February 2006, an application for renewal has to be made two months prior to the expiry of lease. In the event no application is made for renewal, the lease is deemed to be expired after one month from the date of expiry of lease. The judge expressed displeasure over the public authorities for not acting upon such misuse of public property.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .