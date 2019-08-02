Verification for SI posts

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: The verification of physical standards prescribed for the post of Prohibition and Excise, Sub Inspector will be held at Medical Record Department, Room No.507 Osmania General Hospital old building from August 5.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday advised candidates to attend the verification process along with a copy of hall ticket, two passport size photos, and, one original photo identity card.

The PSC said requests for postponement of medical examination will not be entertained from the candidates.

The Commission instructed candidates to download proformas and pay Rs 600 towards the medical board fee to the hospital authorities. A detailed schedule of medical board has been made available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

