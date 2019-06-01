Verification of certificates at TSPSC

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Verification of certificates for recruitment to the post of assistant librarian in the Directorate of Medical Education is scheduled to be held from June 11.

Selected candidates should attend the verification process at Telangana State Public Service Commission’s office from 10.30 am.

For the list of selected candidates and material required for the verification, visit www.tspsc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the TSPSC has postponed verification of certificates for the post of sanitary inspector in Municipal Administration and Urban Development to June 11. Earlier it was scheduled on June 7. It will be held at TSPSC’s office.

