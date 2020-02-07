Verizon appoints Robert Le Busque as Asia-Pacific MD

By | Published: 6:41 pm 6:57 pm

New Delhi: US carrier Verizon on Friday announced appointing Robert Le Busque as Managing Director for the company’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. He will be taking on the overall responsibility for the company’s global enterprise business and particularly for supporting the company’s fast-expanding enterprise customer base.

Le Busque succeeds Rich Montgomery, former group vice president, international, for Verizon. His new role is effective as of January 1, 2020.

Montgomery is taking up a new role in the company’s global integrated solutions business.

“2020 will be an exciting year for us as a business, and I look forward to helping our customers transform their business in partnership with Verizon.

“I have a passion and commitment to excellence in customer service, and look forward to putting this into play for the benefit of all our APAC customers in this dynamic and rapidly growing region,” Le Busque said in a statement.

He will be based in Sydney, Australia and will report to Massimo Peselli, Verizon global enterprise’s sales group vice president.

He was previously Verizon global enterprise’s regional managing director for Australia, New Zealand and India.

He joined Verizon in 2002, and has since held a variety of different roles in the company in areas such as strategy and strategic solutions, across the International region.

“I’m delighted that Robert is taking on the APAC MD role. He has extensive experience in driving channel, vertical market and platform sales, coupled with expertise in digital transformation, business integration and cyber security,” Montgomery said.