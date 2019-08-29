Verizon protects Android users from robocalls with new app

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Verizon will start auto-enrolling its customers to its free Call Filter app to protect them from robocalls. In its official release, the carrier said that eligible Android users will be protected through free spam-detection and high-risk calls. iOS customers, on the other hand, can download the Call Filter application to enrol in the service for free. Once enrolled, if a user receives a call from a number that has been reported as fraudulent, it will be blocked by the app and forwarded to voicemail. Spam or nuisance calls will be labelled as ‘Potential Spam’ to alert users. The app further allows users to block all international robocalls.

Low-cost, low-power network developed for 5G connectivity

Researchers have developed a cheaper and more efficient method for the Internet of Things devices to receive high-speed wireless connectivity. With 75 billion devices expected to be in place by 2025, a growing strain will be placed on requirements of wireless networks. Contemporary WiFi and cellular networks will not be enough to support the influx of devices, researchers from the University of Waterloo said in the study presented at ACM SIGCOMM 2019 conference in China. According to the researchers, any sensor you have in your home, which traditionally used WiFi and lower frequency, can now communicate using high-speed mmWave networks.

3rd generation of ethical mobile Fairphone launched

Fairphone has launched the third-generation of its ethically responsible smartphone Fairphone 3. The Fairphone 3 features a 5.65-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery, 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint scanner, and Android 9 out-of-the-box, the official listing notes. The smartphone is available for pre-order on the Fairphone website. It will start shipping late-September.

Fitbit launches Versa 2

Fitbit announced its next-gen Versa 2 smartwatch with improved features, such as built-in Alexa support and heart rate tracking. The sleep tracking feature has also been improved with Sleep Score for measuring the quality of your sleep and Sleep Mode to reduce interruptions from your watch during a set time, the official listing notes. The smartwatch also features an OLED display for an enhanced experience. Fitbit Versa 2 is available for pre-order in select markets at $199 onwards for the base models while special edition version is available at $229.