Versallies, Agni please in Hyderabad trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:42 pm 6:13 pm

Hyderabad: Versallies and Agni worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND:

600m:Southern Princess (Ashhad Asbar) 47, shaped well. Bisate (App) 47.5, moved easy. 800m: True Hero (App) & Vijay’s Empire (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/46, moved together. Warrior Supreme (Deepak Singh) & Appenzelle (App) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Smashing Blue (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. City Of Fusion (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. City Of Passion (Rohit Kumar) (From 1200/400) 1-2, eased up.

1000m: Lamha (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Balius (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Versallies (App) & Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair. Gusty Look (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1400m:Call Of The Blue (App) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy.

Noted on Sunday

SAND: 800m: NRI Power (App) 1-2, 600/45, moved well.

1000m: Attica (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Classy Dame (Bopanna) & Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, former started 2L behind and finished level.

1600m: Starlight (Rohit Kumar) 2-3, 1400/1-46, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, note.

