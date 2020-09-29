Versatile Kannada writer-critic G.S. Amur passes away

Amur passed away in his sleep at his residence, a family member told reporters.

Bengaluru: Noted Kannada writer and critic Dr G.S. Amur died here on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 95.

The litterateur, known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English, was a recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Rajyotsava Award and the Bharatiya Bhasha Award.

Born in Bommanahalli of Dharwad district in 1925, he started his career as an English professor and taught in various universities of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

As a noted critic of English literature, he wrote extensively about the works of late R.K. Narayan and Raja Rao, both hailing from the state.

His much-acclaimed books in Kannada include “Are Kannada Kadambariya Belavanige”, “Arthaloka”, “Vyavasaya” and “Kaadambariya Swaroopa”.

Amur’s English works included “Forbidden Fruit, Views on Indo-Anglian Fiction” and “Colonial Consciousness in Commonwealth Literature”.

His works on the poetry of Jnanapeetha awardee, the late Da. Ra. Bendre, and on the works of A. N. Krishnaraya, Sriranga and on the evolution of the Kannada novel are highly acclaimed and enjoy a vast readership even to this day.

He received the Sahitya Academy award in 1996 and the highest literary award of Kannada, the Pampa award, in 2006.

It was just over a week ago that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced this year’s Nrupatunga award for lifetime’s work in literary criticism to Amur.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said: “Amur had equal command over English and Kannada. He was the leading figure in critiquing modern Kannada literature.