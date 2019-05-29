Veshesh, Vedha bag chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: M Veshesh Reddy and Vedha Chowdary emerged champions in the Ranga Reddy District Sub-junior Chess Selection Championship at Pratibha School, Hema Nagar, Nacharam.

The other winners include Harshith, Varshith, Harshith and Vishal in the boys category and Anika Agarwal in the girls category. All the winners will represent the district team in the Telangana State Sub-junior Chess Selection Championship to be held Karimnagar from June 9.

