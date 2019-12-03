Vet murder case: Cops focused on ‘crucial’ scene reconstruction

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, who on Monday sought police custody of the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case, will now focus on scene reconstruction so as to gather more clinching evidence against the suspects.

At this point, the scene reconstruction will play a vital role in adding all the missing links in the investigation and help the police get a better picture of the case. As part of this, scene by scene of what happened on the night of November 27, police will take the gang to the open place near the Tondupally toll plaza where the 26-year-old veterinary assistant surgeon was kidnapped and raped before being smothered to death.

Each of the suspects will be made to narrate what they did, at what time and what each of the others was doing at that time, act by act, minute by minute. They will again be interrogated individually, their statements recorded and a walkthrough will be done to build a watertight case.

The Cyberabad police, so far, questioned 24 witnesses. But, they are yet to trace the victim’s mobile phone even after six days of the gruesome crime. “We are still to get more information and clarity in the case. We asked for 10 days custody, and once we get that, these missing links will be solved,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, who is supervising the investigation.

The suspects will also be taken to the liquor outlet from where they purchased liquor, the fuel pump from where they bought petrol to set the victim’s body on fire and the spot under the culvert where the body was burnt. All along, their versions of what each of them was doing will be recorded.

Focus will also be on the corroboration of their confessional statements with the crime. CCTV footage from the surroundings will be examined again and all available witnesses will be questioned.

