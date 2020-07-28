Veteran actor Anupam Shyam hospitalised, family seeks aid

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Mumbai: Veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam is battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. His family has sought financial help from the film industry to bear the cost of his treatment.

The 62-year-old actor was first admitted to a hospital in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. However, after he reportedly collapsed during dialysis on Monday, he was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. Reports claim he is in stable condition now.

The “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya” actor’s family and friends made the appeal for financial aid on social media.

“There’s a money crisis right now, so we are talking to people. We have informed some of Anupam’s friends about his condition. Manoj Bajpayee ji had called and said that he will look into it,” the actor’s brother Anurag told indianexpress.com.

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, mostly known for essaying negative roles, has acted in many films as well as television shows over the past three decades. His filmography includes “Dil Se”, “Nayak: The Real Hero”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi”, “Bandit Queen”, and “Slumdog Millionaire”. However, he is best known for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in the daily soap, “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya”.