Veteran actor Gollapudi Maruthi Rao passes away

By | Published: 2:09 pm

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday. Aged 80, Maruthi Rao was equally popular for his literary works and acting.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of the versatile actor and recalled the latter’s contribution to Telugu literary world and also film industry. He said Maruthi Rao’s well-researched works including plays, playlets, novels and other literature had great impact on Telugu literature. He offered heartfelt condolences to the family of Maruthi Rao.

Maruthi Rao acted in over 230 Telugu films and won over six Nandi awards from the State government. He was last seen in Aadi Saikumar’s film Jodi released this year. He also worked as a screenplay and dialogue writer for both movies and drama as well as penned numerous novels, plays and playlets among other literature.

