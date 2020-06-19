Veteran bureaucrat, economist BPR Vithal passes away

By | Published: 10:30 am 10:47 am

Hyderabad: BPR Vithal, former IAS officer of 1950 batch, passed away on Friday morning. He was 93. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Vithal whom he termed as the veteran bureaucrat and well-known economist who rendered services as the longest serving Finance and Planning secretary in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1982.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Vithal served as the Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Planning and Development Board in the undivided Andhra Pradesh State, Fiscal Advisor of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Sudan and Malawi, and also the member of the Tenth Finance Commission. He was also Chairman, Expenditure Commission, Government of Kerala. He established the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad.

Born in 1926, the veteran bureaucrat was son of Professor BV Rama Narasu, principal of Warangal Arts College and professor of economics at Nizam College. He studied at Madrasa-e-Aliya High School in Hyderabad, graduated from Madras Christian College and joined the Hyderabad Civil Service in 1949, qualifying for the IAS in 1950. In 1942, he quit his under-graduate studies at Nizam College and attended the Quit India session of the Indian National Congress in Mumbai and immersed himself in the national movement. On Gandhiji’s advice, he returned to his studies at Madras where he was the first Indian president of the MCC students’ union to fly the Indian tricolor.

Vithal has many publications to his credit. His essay titled ‘The Telangana Surpluses: A Case Study’ played an influential role in shaping the demand for a separate Telangana State. In 1960, Vithal was deputed to be registrar of Osmania University. Even after his retirement, Vithal was associated with many social organisations and causes including the Nizam’s Trust, Hyderabad Literary Society and Jana Vignana Vedika. He is survived by his wife Seshu, daughter Nivedita Kumar, sons Sanjaya Baru and Chaitanya Baru.

