Veteran Communist leader Dr AP Vittal dies

By | Published: 12:05 am

Nalgonda: Veteran Communist leader AP Vittal passed away due to age-related health problems on Tuesday. He was 80.

Vittal set up the People’s Hospital ‘Praja Vaidhyasala’ in Suryapet and extended medical services to the people charging just Rs 3 as consultation fee three decades ago.

On coming to know about his demise, Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy rushed to Vijayawada and paid homage to him at his residence there.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Reddy said Dr Vittal set up the hospital in the 70’s at Suryapet to extend medical services to the poor people. Though Vittal belonged to CPI(M), he strongly supported the formation of Telangana State, he said. He also strove to create awareness among the people of Telangana through his writings, he said.

The Minister said Vittal stuck to his principles till his last breath. He also wished to donate his body to medical college after his death, he added.

