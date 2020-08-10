Veteran homeopathy doctor from Mancherial wins Covid-19 with yoga  

By | Published: 6:32 pm 6:49 pm

Mancherial: Dr Gurrala Krishna Reddy, a senior homeopathic practitioner and yoga teacher of Mancherial town emerged as a warrior of Covid-19 pandemic by winning the virus. He claimed to have thwarted the acute respiratory disease using age old fitness system yoga and by consuming antibiotics during his three-week long battle against the virus.

The 81-year-old Krishna Reddy is a homeopathic doctor by profession and his clinic is thronged by patients from several parts of the district and neighboring Maharashtra. He was tested positive for the virus through an unknown source on July 20. He fought hard against the disease and recovered from it on Sunday evening.

“The secret of my success is nothing but performing yoga postures twice a day without giving a miss. In particular, practicing pranayama or breathing exercise, which strengthens the respiratory system, helped me win against the virus. I did not take any drugs except for antibiotics. I had various fruits and dry fruits for strengthening my immune system” Krishna Reddy told ‘Telangana Today.’

Krishna Reddy recalled that he had not developed symptoms of the disease, but lost the smell. “I did not fall sick even after contracting the virus. I was unable to smell for a couple of days. I was told by a doctor of Mancherial Area Hospital that I recovered a week back. However, I continued to isolate myself for one more week and I am healthy now,” he claimed.

The veteran doctor opined that one could easily withstand the virus if he or she is physically and mentally fit, which could be achieved by practicing yoga accurately. He stated that he had been practicing the ancient science and art of right living since 1988. He has been instructing it to enthusiastic learners of the town for 28 years.

Besides, the homeopathy practitioner treated his wife Vijayalaxmi, 70-year-old homemaker, who was also infected by the disease. I administered saline to her and rendered medical services as per guidance of my sons, who reside in Hyderabad. She got well now and she could win her battle with the help of yoga, he remarked. She was practicing it for over two decades.

