Veteran Olympian Syed Hakim awaits State help

Hyderabad: For veteran Olympian and footballer Syed Shahid Hakim, it has been a challenging time ever since he tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago. Confined to a city hotel on his return from Gulbarga (Karnataka), Hakim is on the road to recovery. “I’m recovering well and should be discharged once the minimum period of quarantine is over,” said Hakim, a renowned referee and a member of the Indian football squad for the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Hakim, son of legendary coach SA Rahim, is hoping for government help. “State Sports Minister Srinivas Goud garu was kind enough to call and enquire about my health,” the 81-year-old said. Hakim said he is incurring Rs 12,000 per day as expenses for the stay and medical treatment. “It is bothering me. But I will wait for some help to come,” he said.

Being confined to a room for such a long time owing to the virus, Hakim says it is frustrating and a test of patience. Hakim, who was conferred the Dhyan Chand award for Life Time Achievement in 2017, said it was unfortunate that coronavirus led to the delay in the release of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’ which is based on his father Rahim’s story. The film speaks of Indian football’s golden age.

“I was eagerly looking forward to the film. The present generation will get to know my father’s contribution to Indian football. He was one of the finest coaches that India has ever produced in football. He was ahead of his times. It was a creditable achievement that India finished fourth in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.” “He was like a father, philosopher and guide to the players. Some of his ideas were adopted by coaches from Brazil and other countries. Hyderabad was the nursery of Indian football and Hyderabad Police produced Olympians,” he recalled.

Hakim learnt the game in the courtyard of their Darussalam residence. He went on to play for Hyderabad, Andhra and Services in the Santosh Trophy from 1957 to 1968-69 as a midfielder. He was a member of the Rahim-coached Indian team to the Rome Olympics. After retiring from the game, Hakim became a referee. “I wanted to be associated with the game so I became a referee. I was a FIFA referee from 1974 to 1989. I refereed 33 international matches which is a national record,” says the veteran.

He also has the distinction of officiating in the Asian Games, Olympics and World Cup qualifying games. After being commissioned in the Indian Air Force, he served the IAF from 1962 to 1983, he took premature retirement from the National Institute of Sports as Director where he was Dean NIS and retired as Regional Director, Sports Authority of India in 1997.

