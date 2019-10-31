Veteran Telugu actor Geethanjali passes away

By | Published: 12:20 pm

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu film actor Geethanjali passed away here on Thursday. She was 74. Born in Rajamundry, she acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in a career that spanned about five decades.

Encouraged by her father, Geethanjali entered the world of cinema in 1961 with Rani Ratna Prabha, directed by the then star director, BA Subbarao. Her performance captured the attention of legendary actor-director N.T.Ramarao and she was cast as goddess Sithadevi in Seetha Rama Kalyanam in 1963.

The film and the role both brought immense popularity to her and paved a path to Bollywood, where she made a beginning with Parasmani in 1963, directed by Babubhai Mistri.

Doctor Chakravarthy with Akkineni Nageswara Rao was one of the best films, according to her. She married Ramakrishna in 1974. She succeeded in winning the love and affection of all the people in the industry not only with her roles, but also with her human relations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter