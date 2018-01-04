Veterinary assistant post: TSPSC asks to exercise web options from today

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) asked candidates who attended certificate verification for the post of veterinary assistants in category (4) of class-A in the Animal Husbandry department to exercise their web options for district preference from Thursday to January 6.

The PSC in a press release on Wednesday said some candidates who attended verification process have not so far exercised their web options while a few had submitted blank PDF.

The Commission urged them to give their district preference through the website www.tspsc.gov.in till the said date.

The PSC said web options received online are only considered for selection process.