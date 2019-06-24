Veterinary section to get 30 more doctors, says Bonthu Rammohan

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said 30 more veterinary doctors would be appointed to work at advanced slaughter houses, besides proposing increase of fee to perform Animal Birth Control procedures from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per dog.

All these measures were being taken to strengthen the veterinary section of the GHMC, said the Mayor during a review meeting on functioning of slaughter houses, construction and demolition debris disposal and other aspects.

During the meeting, Bonthu Rammohan said the slaughter houses were constructed investing large amount of money but due to dearth of staff, especially doctors, the maintenance of the facilities was getting affected, said a press release.