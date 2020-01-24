Vexed residents of Tellapur take up road repairs

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Residents of Tellapur, which is not far away from the IT hub of the capital, have decided to take matters into their hands after getting frustrated over the lack of response from civic authorities to their grievances.

Tellapur is among those few pockets — near the Outer Ring Road — which have been witnessing rapid development in the form of projects, villas, apartments and communities in recent times.

However, the locality is in a bad state due to lack of proper roads, water supply and street lighting, and residents are crying foul over the poor administration and negligence by civic authorities in improving basic infrastructure.

This has led to hundreds of residents taking up protests on the roads demanding that they be provided with all basic amenities. Open drains, bad roads and power cuts have become common for them, they say.

According to the residents, they had raised complaints with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official portal but to no avail.

With poor amenities and lack of facilities continuing to torment them, the residents formed a group called ‘Tellapur Neighbourhood Association’ to intensify the protests in the locality. Recently, they, along with their families, hit the streets to take up road repairs voluntarily to put pressure on the authorities.

Ankit, a member of the association, said despite lots of money being paid towards property tax, the civic authorities were failing to offer them basic amenities.

Tellapur was connected to various parts of the city with the radial road, but the road was in deplorable condition since long and despite repeated complaints, no repairs were taken up.

Tellapur has also gained prominence on the railway map in view of its growth. Last year, the South Central Railway laid a rail stretch from Tellapur to Ramachandrapuram and has been operating MMTS trains. But on the other hand, the situation has been the same.

The residents are now pinning their hope on Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who recently paid a visit to the area after learning about their issues and promised them to resolve the issues at the earliest.

