VFS Global to have ‘Student Saturdays’

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide more flexibility to student visa applicants to the United Kingdom, the VFS Global has extended its business hours which will include Saturdays.

The new ‘Student Saturdays’ initiative is one of the three special packages being rolled out for Indian students heading to UK for further education. The other packages include Standard and Premium. For the first time, VFS Global will offer UK student visa applicants the option of availing the popular ‘On Demand Mobile Visa’ (ODMV) service for applications and biometric enrollments from home or campus.

In 2018, VFS Global processed over 19,900 student visa applications in South Asia, of which over 17,600 were from India. Of the total, five metro cities notched the highest number of students visa applications, with Delhi being the highest (4,328), followed by Mumbai (3,583), Chennai (2,690), Hyderabad (2,142) and Bengaluru (2,017).

With the UK academic year starting in September, the months of July and August become the peak season for student visa applications, and VFS Globalto would provide students a further enhanced visa application experience through a slew of special offers. It also rolled out doorstep visa services for students

“We aim to offer all customers an appointment within five working days of submitting their application and majority of customers will receive a decision on their application within 15 working days of the appointment date,” said an UKVI spokesperson.