VHP, Bajrang Dal takes out pro-CAA rally in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday jointly took out a rally in Nalgonda supporting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Hundreds of members of VHP and Bajrang Dal participated in the rally which began from Government Junior College and concluded at Shivaji Statue passing through RP Road, Clock Tower Centre and Ramgiri in the town. They displayed placards and raised slogans in support of CAA and NRC throughout the rally.

Addressing the rally, VHP Sampark Pramukh of Telangana Venkateshwara Raju said that CAA and NRC were not against people of any religion in the country. The Centre has taken up CAA and NRC to check the illegal migrants to the country from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

CAA is aimed at safety of Hindus, Sikhs and other people, who were minorities in Pakistan and migrated to India due to harassment of the neighboring country. Moreover, NRC is newly taken up one by the BJP-led Central government and a continuous process once in every 15 years in the country, he said.

He alleged that some forces, who received Rs 120 crore funds from a foreign country, were trying to create violence in the country on the pretext of CAA and NRC.

