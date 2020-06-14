VHR observes Deeksha at home

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao observed a day long “deekhsa” at his home here on Sunday protesting against the arrests of party leaders who were trying to participate in Godavari Jala Deeksha. Several party leaders visited his residence and declared their solidarity.

“The State government is afraid of opposition, that is why it is resorting to arrests. The Chief Minister is asking us to see the projects that he has built and is arresting us for wishing to see the projects that Congress has built,” Hanumantha Rao said. He demanded that the government complete the irrigation projects in the southern region of the State. “For that, the government must complete the projects that we began,” he said.

Former CLP Leader K Jana Reddy said Congress was fighting for the people of the State and was discharging its duties as an opposition party. “Our protests are not to save our existence but to remind the people and the government about the democratic values,” Jana Reddy said.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram also visited the Deeksha and said that protesting was a democratic right and the government had no right to suppress dissent.

