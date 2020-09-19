Vibhaag Foundation works for the good of society

Hyderabad-based Vibhaag Foundation, started by four young boys as a school project, helps people with basic medicines and hygiene products

Doing something for the society is a good quality that one rarely comes across. Not many find the time or inclination to do their bit for the greater good of the society. But Akshay Vaddi, Ashmit Tainwala, Jaya Pranay Gali and Pranav Varma belong to the rare few whose heart beats for philanthropic activities. The common idea of serving the nation brought the four young boys together and got them to start Vibhaag Foundation, in partnership with Lions Club Hyderabad Petals.

“Vibhaag Foundation was started to help people who cannot afford basic medicines or things needed to maintain personal hygiene. Our aim is to help the children and the elderly get basic medicines and daily needs, influence people into helping others and ensure that our help reaches as many people as possible,” says Ashmit.

“We started off with an idea for our school project. After days of thinking, we came up with the base of our project — Medicines, Hygiene and Daily needs. Seeing this, Lions Club Hyderabad Petals generously stepped forward to help us. Their president Sangeeta Varma has been helping us by giving us advice and also in finding people in need of our help. Actor Suma Kanakala, too, helped us a lot by giving us a shout-out on her Instagram page which enabled us to reach more people in a short span,” says Akshay.

Vibhaag functions by using people’s donations; using the money received from the Foundation, they buy either medicines or hygiene kits for people. The youngsters helped many people during the pandemic by providing them medicines and will continue to do so. They are also making around 300 toiletry kits which are yet to be distributed. Despite being busy with their classes, these young boys want to continue their good work and help the people in their own way.

Due to the pandemic, lots of people who lost their jobs and many daily wagers have been struggling to get access to basic amenities, including medicines. “The lower middle class people are the ones who can’t share their problems or ask for help. As a team, we check their backgrounds and if we find them genuine, we try to help them with medicines throughout a year,” says Jaya Pranay.

“We are ready to welcome volunteers who want to serve our nation — we will also provide them with appreciation certificate after joining the foundation and helping the needy,” concludes Pranav.

