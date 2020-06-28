Vice President, Governor hail PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary on Sunday and referred to the measures initiated by the latter to liberalise the economy. He recalled the pioneering role played by Narasimha Rao in initiating economic reforms at a critical juncture when the Indian economy was on the brink of a collapse.

“He sought to dismantle the restrictions imposed under the license raj, reduce red tape and made Indian industries more competitive”, the Vice President recalled. He stated that Narasimha Rao laid foundation for liberalisation of trade and reintegration of Indian economy with global economy which was a major shift from the inward orientation of the previous regimes to a new trajectory of globally integrated development.

In a social media post, the Vice President said Narasimha Rao was a reformer and turned an adversity into an opportunity. He credited the former Prime Minister’s reforms for India’s emergence as the fastest growing economy. He stated that his successor and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee accelerated the reforms. He also stated that Narasimha Rao laid a strong foundation for national nuclear security, besides establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and reversing frosty relations between India and the US.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid floral tributes to Narasimha Rao marking his birth anniversary. She said the nation owes a lot of respect to the former Prime Minister who breathed life into the country’s critical economy. She stated that he was not only an economic reformer, but also a political reformer. She virtually inaugurated the Sthitapragna PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Museum, established by the former Prime Minister’s daughter S Vani Devi at Madhapur from Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Terming the former Prime Minister as a ‘great and proud son of Telangana soil,’ the Governor said that it was her honour to be the Governor of Telangana State at a time when the country was celebrating the birth centenary of one of the greatest statesman of all times. “Narasimha Rao was not only a reformer, but also a great fighter as he fought against the tyrannical rule in the erstwhile Hyderabad that did not allow him to pursue his higher education,” she added. She stated that she was yet to come across a leader like him. The museum founder Vani Devi, the former prime minister’s grandson N V Subhash, family members and others were part of the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .