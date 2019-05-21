Vice President lauds Telangana town scheme for last rites

By | Published: 4:17 pm 4:36 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday lauded the mayor of Karimnagar in Telangana for announcing a novel scheme to perform the last rites of the dead on token payment of one rupee.

Naidu tweeted to hail the announcement by Karimnagar Mayor S. Ravinder Singh that, from June 15, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) will perform the last rites of the dead on payment of just one rupee.

“Compliments to Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, #Telangana for proposing to launch ‘Antima Yatra’ (last journey) from June 15th to conduct last rites of dead on a token payment of ONE rupee. Glad that meals will also be provided to 50 members of bereaved family,” tweeted the Vice President.

“My appreciation to Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Shri S. Ravinder Singh for allocating Rs 1.5 crore for the scheme. It is important to accord dignity to the dead and perform the last rites in accordance with traditions,” he added.

Under the scheme named ‘Antim Yatra-Akhri Safar’, KMC will take care of the transportation of bodies to the crematorium or burial ground, ‘pujas’ or rituals to be performed, arrange firewood, kerosene and other material required. For Muslims and Christians, the authorities will arrange digging of graves.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao also complimented the Karimnagar Mayor, MLA and corporators for the humane initiative. Rao tweeted that it will be a great relief to the poor.

Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, has asked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to look at the possibility of implementing this scheme in other urban local bodies.