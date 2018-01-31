Vice-President likely to attend Medaram jatara

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Laxman on Tuesday said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and a few Central Ministers had accepted the invitation extended by State BJP unit to attend the Medaram jatara.

Speaking to press persons after flagging off the ambulance service for Sammakka-Saralamma jatra at the party office, he said it was a prestigious tribal festival and BJP had invited national leaders and Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to take part in the biennial event.

Laxman said: “To help devotees, the State unit was sending ambulance services to Medaram jatara. We requested the Central government to declare Asia’s largest tribal festival as national festival and hope it will be accepted soon.”