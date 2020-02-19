Vice-President to attend platinum jubilee of AVV Institutions in Warangal

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is going to visit Warangal on Sunday to take part in platinum jubilee celebrations of AVV educational institutions.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Chanda Vijay Kumar, secretary cum correspondent of the AVV Sangham, said the AVV Sangham was formed in 1944 and had successfully completed 75 years rendering the service in the field of education.

“During Nizam rule, business legends and famous personalities of erstwhile Warangal Vaddiraju Rajeshwar Rao, Tandra Venkatramnarsaiah, Jamalapuram Gopal Rao, Ramini Mrityumjayalingam, Cheruku Kantaiah, Bhupati Krishna Murthy, M S Rajalingam, and Chanda Kantaiah convinced the Nizam and established Telugu medium school in the days of Urdu medium teaching,” he said and added that many students of AVV institutions achieved great in their careers like State Planning Commission vice chairman Vinod Kumar and former IAS officer BV Papa Rao.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E Dayakar Rao , Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) V Lakshmikantha Rao, Dr Banda Prakash, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Warangal East and West MLAs N Narendar, D Vinayabhaskar and former Chief Secretary of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Mohan Kanda are expected to attend the celebrations.

Meanwhile, to inspect the arrangements made for the programme, Warangal Urban district Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy visited the helipad and also the venue where Naidu is going to take part in the event for about an hour. The officials discussed the arrangements with the college management regarding barricading and security. As per the schedule, the Vice President will arrive in Warangal at 9:30 am via helicopter. He will then take the road route to the AVV College on SVN road. He will be present at the college from 10 am to 11am before going back.

