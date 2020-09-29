Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive

Published: 29th Sep 2020
Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who underwent a routine Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning has tested positive.

He is however, asymptomatic and in good health, according to a tweet by the VP Secretariat.
His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

 

 

