Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 32nd birthday in quarantine

By | Published: 3:45 pm

To make the day special for the actor, his brother Sunny Kaushal shared some childhood snaps of them on Instagram. Sunny remarked that nothing has changed between the two since then. He captioned the photos, “Kuch nahin badla. Photo paper se phone par aa gayi, baaki kuch nahin badla. Tu 2 feet 6 se 6 feet 2 ka ho gaya, baaki kuch nahin badla. Hum pehle cool the aaj very cool hain, baaki kuch nahin badla. Main left tha, tu right hai. Dekh, kuch nahin badla… Janamdin Mubarak. Dher saara pyaar.”



Fans were in awe of the beautiful camaraderie the brothers share. Their father and stunt performer Sham Kaushal also took to Instagram to wish his son on his birthday.

Taapsee Pannu, Meghna Gulzar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar were some of the celebs who wished the actor on social media.

Taapsee, who acted with Vicky in Manmarziyaan, shared a photo with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday mere Neele kukkad! Stay the boring black n white you are. Always ❤🤗. Still one of the favorite pic of ours!”

Vicky was last seen in Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship.

Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal!